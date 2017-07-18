‘The Disaster Artist’ First Trailer: James Franco Is Very Excellent At Making the Worst Movie Ever Made

James Franco's "The Disaster Artist" was the biggest hit at SXSW, and now it's coming for awards season thanks to A24.

Awards season better start getting ready for the return of James Franco. The actor is back behind the camera for “The Disaster Artist,” which was the undisputed hit of SXSW earlier this year, and A24 is releasing the comedy-drama in theaters at the start of December, which is prime real estate for any prospective Oscar contender.

“The Disaster Artist” explores the making of one of the most infamous movies ever made, Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room.” Franco plays Wiseau, while brother Dave Franco plays Greg Sestero, the line producer and actor who plays Mark in “The Room.” The script was written by “500 Days of Summer” and “The Spectacular Now” duo Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter. Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Sharon Stone, Hannibal Buress and more co-star.

The film earned a massive standing ovation at SXSW, where IndieWire called it Franco’s strongest directorial effort thus far. “The Disaster Artist” will no doubt be Franco’s highest profile release as a filmmaker, and his committed turn as Wiseau could make him a dark horse if the movie really catches on.

“The Disaster Artist” opens in select theaters December 2 and nationwide December 8. Watch the first trailer below.

