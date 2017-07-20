‘The Girl Without Hands’: GKIDS’ Hand-Painted Brothers Grimm Film Offers a Unique Adult Fairy Tale — Watch

Check out a brand new clip from the lauded animated offering, plus a series of stunning alternate posters.

The Brothers Grimm loved nothing more than a horrifying, gruesome, decidedly older-skewing fairy tale. While their classic stories have often been sanitized for wider audiences, it appears as if GKIDS’ upcoming feature film “The Girl Without Hands” is holding on to at least a few of the more terrifying details of the original story that has inspired the animated offering.

In the film, a starving miller makes a literal deal with Devil, only to find that he’s been tricked (such is the main problem with dealing with Satan, after all) and has accidentally sold off his cherished daughter. Initially protected by her disarmingly pure heart, the Devil eventually makes off with the girl’s actual hands, forcing her to embark on a hard-won journey to redemption that involves true love, a surprising new life, and more than one more run-in with the evil being that hurt her in the first place.

The film is the feature debut of acclaimed short filmmaker Sébastien Laudenbach, who uses his trademark hand-painted style to craft a stirring — and often very adult — new take on the fairy tale. It debuted in the ACID section at Cannes, was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the César Awards, and won both the Jury Prize and the award for Best French Film at the Annecy Animation Festival.

“The Girl Without Hands” features the voices of Anaïs Demoustier (“The New Girlfriend”) and Jérémie Elkaïm (“Declaration of War”).

Paul Jeffrey of Passage Design has also designed a new series of alternate posters for the film, a number of which IndieWire is very pleased to debut.

Check out our exclusive clip from “The Girl Without Hands” below, and check out our exclusive alternate posters in the gallery above.

“The Girl Without Hands” opens in New York City on July 21 and Los Angeles on August 4.

