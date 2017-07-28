‘Girlfriend Experience’ Season 2 First Look: The Best Directed Drama on TV Returns This November

Amy Seimetz and Lodge Kerrigan's acclaimed anthology series returns for Season 2 with an ambitious double-storyline narrative.

Last month, IndieWire published its official ranking of the 20 best directed drama series of the 21st century, and sitting confidently in the #1 position was Amy Seimetz and Lodge Kerrigan’s “The Girlfriend Experience.” Despite only airing one season, the STARZ adaptation of Steven Soderbergh’s indie of the same name was so audaciously made and perceptively filmed that it more than deserved to top the list. Suffice to say, we’re extremely excited for Season 2.

Starz has confirmed the second season of “The Girlfriend Experience” will debut on Sunday, November 5 at 9pm ET. All episodes of the first season were available to stream on STARZ on demand at once, with episodes airing Sunday nights each week on the network. STARZ hasn’t said if it will roll out Season 2 in a similar fashion.

The new season follows two separate storylines, one directed by Seimetz and the other by Kerrigan. The latter’s storyline is set against the backdrop of dark money in the upcoming 2018 U.S. mid-term election. Anna Friel plays Erica Myles, a commanding and strong-willed finance director of a Republican super PAC, while newcomer Louisa Krause plays Anna Garner, a confident and intelligent escort provider. The two fall into a complicated sexual relationship defined by vulnerability, dominance, and submission.

Seimetz, meanwhile, will direct Carmen Ejogo (“Selma,” “It Comes At Night”) in the story of a former high-end escort who enters the Witness Protection Program in order to escape her abusive relationship. Ejogo’s Bria is relocated to New Mexico with her daughter, where her decision to revive her career as a sex worker threatens the new identity of her family. It’s unclear whether the two parallel stories will overlap at some point during the season.

Get your first look at “The Girlfriend Experience” Season 2 in the photos and teaser art below.

