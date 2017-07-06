‘The Icarus Line Must Die’ Trailer: Punk’s Not Dead (Yet) in Rocking Fact Meets Fiction Drama — Watch

Frontman Joe Cardamone plays himself (kind of) in the artful black-and-white indie.

Joe Cardamone knows a thing or two about being in a lauded band with trouble and tragedy to spare. The former frontman of The Icarus Line, once billed by The Guardian as no less than “the greatest rock group of the 21st century,” struck out on his own back in 2015, so it’s only fitting that Michael Grodner’s narrative feature — appropriately titled “The Icarus Line Must Die” — is finally seeing the light of day after bouncing around for nearly two years.

“The Icarus Line Must Die” is a narrative feature inspired by the No Wave films of the late ’70s and early ’80s and explores the LA underground music scene. The film tracks Cardamone as a veiled version of himself — also a guy named Joe, also the frontman of a band called The Icarus Line — as he navigates his way through the ups and downs of the modern music landscape. It’s not easy.

READ MORE: ‘The Defiant Ones’ Review: HBO’s Addictive Dr. Dre Documentary is a Tribute to Producers as Much as Music

The film is filled with other regulars from the LA music scene, including Ariel Pink, Keith Morris (Black Flag/Circle Jerks) and Jerry Stahl (Permanent Midnight) are also featured in the film, along with performances by Pink Mountaintops, Together Pangea, The Icarus Line, Retox, Obliterations, and Annie Hardy of Giant Drag.

Check out our exclusive teaser trailer and poster for “The Icarus Line Must Die” below.

“The Icarus Line Must Die” will be screening later this month.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.