‘The Originals’ Season 5 Sneak Peek: There Is Hope for the Mikaelsons, Always and Forever – Watch

Before “The Originals” heads into is farewell tour, there’s still one more season left that will no doubt be action-packed and heartbreaking all at once.

At the Comic-Con panel for the show on Saturday, the cast and crew gathered to give hints of what Season 5 will bring. Series creator Julie Plec joined stars Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood, and Riley Voelkel in San Diego for the big event.

When the series left off in the finale, huge sacrifices were made for Klaus’ daughter Hope, who had been taken over by the Hollow. In order to keep his beloved girl free of such evil in the future, the Mikaelsons had to take part in a ritual and then stay apart for good or else the four could be used to resurrect Hollow Hope.

It was particularly gut-wrenching because the Mikaelsons had always stuck by each other through the centuries. But as Marcel had summed it up: “Your vow of always and forever, all the pain that went with it, all the love, the family you cherish, the vow that you have honored, forget it. Let it go.”

Therefore, the last time we saw them, each of them had been scattered to the ends of the earth: New York, San Franciso, France, and Mystic Falls, where Hope would go to school to learn how to use her powers.

Moving into Season 5, “The Originals” gave its first clue in the sizzle reel that played at the beginning of the Comic-Con panel. In voiceover, we hear a young woman recount the Mikaelsons’ rather crazy past in New Orleans: “where the good times rolled… and the heads did too.” Jokes!

This person is also painting, and finally we get a big surprise reveal, which you can see for yourself below:

Well, well, well. It looks like “The Originals” will do another time-jump this season and that Hope will be the key to fighting back and getting the Mikaelsons back together. She has her own vow: “Every family has a legacy, and this is mine. I intend to fight for always and forever, even if it destroys me.”

The teenage Hope is played by Danielle Rose Russell, whom Plec had cast after seeing her lock eyes with Bradley Cooper in “Aloha.” So we know now that Julie Plec watched “Aloha.”

Also of paramount interest to “The Originals” and “The Vampire Diaries” fans is the news that Candice Accola as Caroline will appear in the first episode of Season 5, which TVLine reported. This makes sense since Caroline is the headmistress of the school Hope goes to, and Klaus has been embracing his fatherhood. We wonder what other familiar faces we’ll see as the show tries to wrap up storylines. Unfortunately, the cast hadn’t even started filming yet, so details from the panels were scarce.

The final season of “The Originals” will air this fall on The CW.

