‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Might Happen ‘as a Tribute’ to Garry Marshall, Says Author Meg Cabot

The first two movies, directed by Marshall, launched Anne Hathaway's career.

Before she was Rachel Getting Married or Fantine, Anne Hathaway was Mia Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia. According to the author who wrote the books the two “Princess Diaries” books are based on, a return to that fictional kingdom may be the next chapter.

Meg Cabot, who’s written 14 books in the young-adult series, mentions the idea of making a third movie “kind of as a tribute” to director Garry Marshall, who passed away last year. “So, who knows? [It] could happen, as we say,” she tells Entertainment Weekly.

Cabot is “not allowed to say” what a new film might be about, however. “I would love to sit and talk about [it], but I can’t. I’m not allowed. But it’s really more following the movie than the books, so if she — the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister … which I personally would’ve thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going.”

2001’s “The Princess Diaries” was followed three years later by “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,” and the two films are credited with launching Hathaway’s career. Read Cabot’s full interview here.

