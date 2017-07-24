The Rock and Siri Made a Short Film That’ll Make You Wish Your iPhone Was This Badass — Watch

Why yes, Dwayne Johnson does use his iPhone better than you do.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared the screen with the likes of Kevin Hart, Zac Efron, Mark Wahlberg and Vin Diesel, but no one compares to his brand new co-star: Siri. That’s right, Apple’s artificial intelligence assistance is top-billed in “Dominate the Day,” a short film in which The Rock and everyone’s fun-to-mess-around-with iPhone voice team up to prove that Johnson can do just about anything in a single day.

“I partnered with Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, craziest, dopest, most over the top, funnest (is that even a word?) movie ever made,” Johnson wrote on Instagram about the short film. “And I have the greatest co-star of all time, Siri. I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done. I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go live it.”

The short film is further proof The Rock simply does everything better than the normal human being. None of us talk to Siri like The Rock talks to Siri. He doesn’t make any mispronunciations and Siri understands everything he says, even when he’s in space. If only Siri understood everything we say.

“Dominate the Day” is now streaming for free on Youtube. You can watch the short in the video below.

