The Roots and Alex Gibney to Explore the History of Hip-Hop for New AMC Documentary Series

TCA: Eli Roth is also exploring the history of horror for another installment of the "AMC Visionaries" documentary franchise.

The Roots founders Questlove and Black Thought are partnering with filmmaker Alex Gibney to explore the untold stories behind hip-hop.

“AMC Visionaries: Rap Yearbook” is one of two new documentary series announced Saturday as part of AMC’s new “AMC Visionaries” umbrella. Also on tap: “AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror,” in which the “Hostel” producer dives into the history of the genre.

Both six-part series are set to premiere in 2018. The new editions come as AMC rebrands two previously-announced pop culture docs under the “AMC Visionaries” banner: “AMC Visionaries: Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics,” features interviews with Stan Lee, Patty Jenkins, Lynda Carter, Kevin Smith, Todd McFarlane, and others, and “AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction,” includes interviews with Paul W. Anderson, Roland Emmerich, Paul Verhoeven, Bryan Singer, Keanu Reeves and Jonathan Nolan, among others.

“In addition to Robert Kirkman on comics or James Cameron on sci-fi, that AMC is going to be the home of Eli Roth’s deep dive into horror makes perfect sense given our decades-long commitment to the genre,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “He’ll shed light on the stories and storytellers that keep us up at night, while hip-hop royalty Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson and Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter will bring fans a unique look at the stories behind hip-hop’s global influence. We’re all in and excited for these leaders to share their vision.”

“AMC Visionaries: Rap Yearbook” is based on “The Rap Yearbook,” by Shea Serrano, which examines key moments and songs from the history of hip-hop. Each episode will focus on the story of one key song and features a special guest MC as well as a select group of core contributors.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

As for “AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror,” Roth said, For years, I’ve wanted to create a definitive ‘History of Horror,’ a living record of the genre with interviews from all the greats, old and new,” said Roth. “Sadly, we lose more of these masters every year and with them go their stories and experiences. This show will serve as a record for future generations – fans and filmmakers alike – to enjoy.”

“AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror” will be produced through Asylum Entertainment and Marwar Junction Productions. “AMC Visionaries: Rap Yearbook” will be produced by Jigsaw Productions, in association with Passyunk Productions and Philly Films.

Read MoreHow Eli Roth Is Fostering the Next Generation of Indie Horror Directors

Among other future editions in development: “AMC Visionaries: History of Video Games,” “AMC Visionaries: Outlaws of The Internet,” and “AMC Visionaries: History of Martial Arts.”