‘The Shape of Water’ First Trailer: Guillermo Del Toro Crafts Another Gorgeous Fairy Tale For Adults

Guillermo del Toro directs Michael Shannon and Sally Hawkins in this Cold War-era fantasy romance.

Any year where Guillermo del Toro has a new movie coming out is a good one, but from the look of the first trailer for “The Shape of Water,” this might just be a very great year for del Toro fans. The filmmaker was last in theaters with the gothic horror drama “Crimson Peak” in 2015, but his new movie looks to harken back to “Pan’s Labyrinth” in that it’s an adult-oriented fairy tale.

Del Toro’s longtime collaborator Doug Jones plays a creature being studied and tested in a U.S. government facility in 1963. The film is set during the height of the Cold War and follows Sally Hawkins as a lonely janitor who forms a bond with the creature and fights for his freedom. Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Octavia Spencer and Michael Stuhlbarg co-star.

Fox Searchlight previously acquired the movie. “The Shape of Water” will be released December 8. Watch the teaser trailer below.

