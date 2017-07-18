‘The Simpsons’ Comic-Con Poster Celebrates The Animated Family’s Landmark 30th Anniversary — Exclusive

In real life, Bart would be 40 years old now.

It’s now been more than 30 years since the Simpson family first showed up on TV, as interstitials on “The Tracey Ullman Show.” Fox had only been in existence for a few months when Matt Groening and James L. Brooks first introduced the world to a crudely-drawn version of what would eventually become one of the most successful franchises in television history.

“The Simpsons” has generated billions of dollars of revenue over the years, and remains the crown jewel for Fox and 20th Century Fox TV. Now, the network and studio are celebrating the characters’ 30th anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con with a poster that highlights that evolution.

The one-sheet can be hung either way – depending on whether you’d rather have modern-day “The Simpsons” or its circa 1987 ancestors as the focal point. As Comic-Con tradition, “The Simpsons” will also return once again to the San Diego Convention Center for its annual panel. Fans who show up on Saturday, July 22, at noon in Ballroom 20, will be treated to a first look at the show’s 29th season. Among the attendees: Creator Matt Groening, executive producers Al Jean and Matt Selman, supervising director Mike Anderson, and David Silverman, who directed “The Simpsons Movie.”

Also that day, the producers will sign the new “The Simpsons” poster at Fox’s book 4229. Here’s a first look:

Fox

“The Simpsons” was once again nominated for outstanding animation program at the Primetime Emmy Awards, this year for the episode “The Town.” The show returns on October 1.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.