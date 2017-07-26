Matt Groening and ‘The Simpsons’ Producers on 30 Years, Beating ‘Gunsmoke’ and Taking On Trump — IndieWire’s Turn It On Podcast

Relive the moment when Groening led a Comic-Con crowd in a chant of "Lock Him Up!" and hear Nancy Cartwright improv fan questions as Bart, Nelson and Ralph.

At this past weekend’s annual San Diego Comic-Con, IndieWire’s Turn It On moderated the Simpsons panel in Ballroom 20, in front of thousands of fans. Listen to the festivities below:

“The Simpsons” has already been renewed for Seasons 29 and 30, which means that the show sometime next year will hit episode 636 –

breaking the record for most episodes of any scripted show, among both animated and live-action series. Previously, that record was held by “Gunsmoke,” the Western drama that aired from 1955 to 1975, hitting 635 episodes.

That’s not the only big landmark this year for “The Simpsons.” Creator Matt Groening recently marked the 30th anniversary of the first time they appeared on television, as an interstitial on Fox’s The Tracey Ullman Show in 1987.

On stage: director David Silverman, supervising director Mike Anderson, executive producer Matt Selman, executive producer Al Jean, and creator/executive producer Matt Groening. Also there were Nancy Cartwright (the voice of Bart Simpson) and Joe Mantegna (voice of Fat Tony).

Cartwright answered questions as Bart, while Mantegna was there to help break news about the return of the Simpsons on DVD, with his character on the cover.

Groening also made headlines by revealing how Fox News was not happy with the time the show mocked the channel for being “No. 1 with racists.” Here are more highlights:

“The Simpsons” returns for Season 29 on Sunday, October 1.

