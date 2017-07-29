‘The Simpsons Movie 2’ Is in ‘Earliest Stages of Development,’ According to Director David Silverman

It's been a decade since the first film arrived in theaters.

It’s been 10 years since “The Simpsons Movie” arrived in theaters and pink donuts arrived in 7-11. Given how successful the film was — it made some $527 million and earned positive reviews — many have naturally wondered if and when we might see a sequel. According to David Silverman, who directed the 2007 film, a silver-screen return to Springfield might be in the cards after all — though it’s still in “the very earliest stages” of development.

“I certainly am cautious about a couple things. I wouldn’t want it to be risky in terms of budget, and I would not want it to be anything that we did purely for the money,” he tells Entertainment Weekly while marking the film’s 10th anniversary. “I would want it to be a really great movie. I personally feel no need for another one unless it’s great.”

That’s fairly equivocal, but it does sound like Silverman is enthusiastic about the project if he’s able to do it. “I’d love for there to be another one,” he says. “We’re still a ways away from it. We talk about this and that. We’re thinking it over, but nothing’s happening just yet.” Considering how long it took for the first movie to be made, that seems fair enough — especially if we’re rewarded for our patience with another appearance by Spider-Pig.