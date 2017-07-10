‘The Square’ Trailer: Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or Winner Looks Totally Insane — Watch

Elizabeth Moss, Dominic West, and Claes Bang star in the "Force Majeur" director's wild art world satire.

“Force Majeur” director Ruben Östlund took home the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year for “The Square,” a wild art world satire that released an intriguing first trailer today. Swedish actor Claes Bang plays Christian, a gallery owner who becomes embroiled in a series of mishaps after his phone is stolen. But you wouldn’t know that from the trailer, which leaves us with more questions than answers in this first look at Östlund’s creation.

READ MORE: ‘The Square’ Is Almost a Great Movie, But an Even Bigger Disappointment — Cannes 2017 Review

“Welcome to the jungle,” says a placid British voiceover to a room full of elegantly dressed diners. “Soon you will be confronted by a wild animal. As you all know, the hunting instinct is triggered by weakness. If you show fear, the animal will sense it. If you try to escape, the animal will hunt you down. But if you remain perfectly still without moving a muscle, the animal might not notice you, and you can hide in the herd. Safe in the knowledge that someone else will be the prey.”

READ MORE: Palme d’Or Winner Ruben Östlund Announces New Film ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and First Details

Cue the heart-pounding music as a gorilla wanders down a clean apartment hallway. With glimpses of children cheerleading, a young boy’s trash can-throwing tirade, and Moss sporting a sweaty mop of blonde curls, we still don’t know quite what to expect from “The Square.” But it sure looks worth the ride.

Check out the trailer below:

“The Square” hits Swedish and UK theaters on August 25th, and opens in the US on October 27th.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.