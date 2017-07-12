‘The Tick’ Trailer: TV’s Funniest Superhero Plummets Into Action in New Amazon Series

The latest version of Ben Edlund's cult favorite comic book satire is back with more laughs (and more antennae).

There’s a new superhero insect in town. And he’s picking up where he left off.

Amazon has released their first full trailer for “The Tick,” the latest TV venture for the crimefighting character originally created in 1986 by Ben Edlund.

As Liz Shannon Miller wrote in her review of the Wally Pfister-directed pilot (which you can watch right now online for free), “The Tick” takes place in “a reality where it makes perfect sense that good faces off against evil while wearing tights — but a reality where it also makes sense for Whoopi Goldberg (as herself) to host a talk show called ‘Whoop.'”

READ MORE: ‘The Tick’ First Look: Amazon Releases New Photos For Upcoming Superhero Series

A far cry from the heroes from the Marvel and DC TV universes, this trailer shows how the series is tapping into the same comedy/parody vein as the 1994 animated series and cult-favorite 2001 live-action FOX show.

This new version of the show also keeps a few of the familiar pieces in place: The Tick (man of a thousand voices Peter Serafinowicz) still has floppy antennae and Arthur (Griffin Newman) still shares center stage as the hero’s perpetually unfortunate sidekick.

But in addition to Whoopi, it looks like this Amazon incarnation has more than a few tricks up its sleeve. At the very least, we can expect to see at least one familiar face as the season goes along. Along with Serafinowicz and Newman, “The Tick” also co-stars Jackie Earle Haley.

For a more complete preview of the first season of “The Tick,” check out the full trailer below:

Season 1 of “The Tick” premieres via Amazon Video on Aug. 25.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.