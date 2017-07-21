‘Fear The Walking Dead’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ Panels Open With Moment of Silence For Dead Stuntman

At San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer Greg Nicotero also pays tribute to zombie king George Romero.

Hit AMC series “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” usually open their annual Comic-Con panels on a celebratory note. But this year, the shows struck a different tone, in light of the recent death of stuntman John Bernecker.

“They lost a very dear friend,” said moderator Chris Hardwick, who kicked off the panel for “Fear the Walking Dead” by asking the fans inside the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H for a moment of silence. The crowd abided, and then clapped in tribute.

“I think it’s important to just say its a horrible thing that happened,” Hardwick said. “Theres not a silver lining I see. It’s important to talk about it and honor him.”

Hardwick said the cast and producers of “The Walking Dead” debated whether to still come to Comic-Con in light of the news. “They’re very emtional right now,” he said. “[But] they wanted to come and be here for the fans.”

Hardwick then started moderating the “Fear the Walking Dead” panel, with executive producers Dave Erickson, Robert Kirkman, Dave Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero. As for “The Walking Dead” panel, which will come later this afternoon, Hardwick said the show’s stars and producers “felt necessary to run the panel themselves.”

Bernecker died after from blunt force trauma due to a fall during production of the hit zombie series. The stuntman was working on “The Walking Dead” Season 8 when he fell more than 20 feet onto a concrete floor. He was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. AMC temporarily shutting down production on the zombie series following the fatal accident.

Meanwhile, effects/makeup guru Nicotero also paid tribute to zombie originator George Romero, who died this week at age 77. “None of us would be here,” he said of Romero’s impact. “I was honored to work with him and he gave me my first job. I would probably be taking real kidneys out rather than fake ones because I was going to be a doctor until I met [Romero]. It was a sad day for all of us… he broke down the boundaries. His stories had social commentary. He used the zombie apocalypse to talk about what was going on in the world at the time and we’re doing the same thing.”

Fans are also likely wondering if, during “The Walking Dead” panel, the feud between original series developer Frank Darabont, AMC, and the show’s other producers will be addressed. Darabont has sued AMC, claiming $280 million in damages over allegedly being denied rightful profit participation.

“F*ck you all for giving me chest pains because of the staggering f*cking incompetence, blindness to the important beats, and the beyond-arrogant lack of regard for what is written being exhibited on set every day,” Darabont wrote in an email to producer Gale Anne Hurd and others on June 14, 2011. “Everybody, especially our directors, better wake the f*ck up and pay attention. Or I will start killing people and throwing bodies out the door.”

