‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Trailer: Rick and Negan Fight for the Kingdom, With a Hint Toward A Big Change

The eighth season of the hit AMC show returns in October.

The eighth season of “The Walking Dead” looks to be more intense than ever – it’s “all-out war,” AMC promises, as Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his gang take what could be their final stand against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and prepare for their biggest clash yet, with the ultimate villain.

The Season 8 trailer premiered during the series’ panel at San Diego Comic Con, promising brutal battles and resolutions. “The Walking Dead” cast and creators have successfully amped everyone up for the fall premiere (which also doubles as the show’s 100th episode). The Season 8 trailer promised plenty of action, starting with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barking, “I hope you got your shittin’ pants on because you’re about to shit your pants!” Watch it below:

“We’ve already won!” Rick proclaims in a pep talk mid-way through the action-packed trailer. And it closes on a mysterious note – an aged Rick, which could be the hint comic book fans have been waiting for, about a potential time jump in the show’s future.

Season 7 ended with Rick and his Survivors in a battered yet stable state, managing to survive an attack from Negan and the “Saviors.” It also left “Walking Dead” fans to say goodbye to yet another beloved character as Sasha sacrificed herself for the greater good of her friends. In addition to Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), fans had to say their goodbyes to longtime favorites Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) after their brutal encounter with Negan’s bat, Lucille.

Though the series will start Season 8 with significantly fewer characters than it began Season 7 with, the new trailer proves that it wasn’t all in vain and big things are to come. With promises of an uprising and what could be considered a war to end all wars, season eight could end up being the most exciting season of “The Walking Dead” we’ve seen to date.

Don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of “The Walking Dead” Oct. 22 on AMC.



