‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer: It’s the End of the World as We Know It, and Thor Feels Fine — Watch

Taika Waititi's take on the Norse superhero hits theaters this November.

Now that Taika Waiti has taken the reins, the world of “Thor” looks a lot more fun — even if the apocalypse is imminent. A new trailer for “Thor: Ragnarok” just premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, and like the first it suggests that the “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” director is taking things in a new direction. Watch below.

Chris Hemsworth returns as the crown prince of Asgard alongside Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, and Anthony Hopkins; Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, and Karl Urban are all newcomers to the Vikingverse. “You can expect a Taika-esque tone,” Waiti said during a reddit AMA last year. “They’ve been very accepting of my style.” This new footage suggests he wasn’t kidding, which comes as a relief.

Following “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Thor: Ragnarok” is the last of three Marvel movies being released in 2017. It arrives in theaters on Nov. 3.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.