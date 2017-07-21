‘Timeless’ Cancellation Was a ‘Mistake,’ and Fans Get Thank You Video at Comic-Con – Watch

Plus, series creator Eric Kripke dropped some Season 2 teases.

The Time Team is grateful to its newest recruits.

After NBC’s “Timeless” was canceled on May 10 after only one season, fans raged and took to social media with the hashtag #RenewTimeless in order to get their show back. Three days later, history was made when NBC reversed course and renewed the show for another 10-episode season.

At Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, series executive producer Eric Kripke addressed a crowd of adoring fans and said, “I got a call from NBC and they said, ‘We made a mistake and we’re picking up the show.’”

The panel billed as “NBC’s Timeless: Fan Tribute Celebration,” was held in gratitude to those vocal viewers who helped save the show. A special thank you video was also released specifically for the event. Take a look below:

On “Timeless,” the Time Team, consisting of historian Lucy Preston (Abigail Spencer), Delta Force operative Wyatt Logan (Matt Lanter) and scientist Rufus Carlin (Malcolm Barrett) travel back in time to pursue a rogue NSA asset who steals a time machine with the intent to change American history. In addition to fixing his interference, they also deal with issues of race, gender and politics throughout the centuries.

Kripke also gave a little info on Season 2. Production will move from Vancouver to Los Angeles, thanks to some tax credits. The show will also dig a little deeper into the characters and shine a light on some historical figures who may not have had the easiest time because of their race, class or gender.

“Timeless” will return for a 10-episode season in 2018.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.