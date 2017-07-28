‘Transparent’ Season 4 Trailer: Amazon’s Award-Winning Series Heads Out On A Spiritual Odyssey

The Pfefferman family heads to Israel in "Transparent" Season 4, and the show promises to reach new heights of spiritual and religious exploration.

“Transparent” does a lot of stuff right, but one of its biggest strengths that doesn’t get talked about nearly enough is just how accurately it depicts the Jewish faith and the challenges and pleasures of religion and spiritual connection. The show has always tackled these themes, be it through episodes centered around Yom Kippur or characters like Kathryn Hahn’s Rabbi Raquel, but it looks to be really diving in to Judaism and religion in Season 4.

Amazon has released the official trailer, and in it the Pfefferman family heads to Israel for a spiritual and political journey that will force them to further explore their family’s history. Across its first three seasons, “Transparent” earned eight Emmys and two Golden Globes. Jeffrey Tambor and Judith Light are competing at the Emmys this year, where “Transparent” has a total of eight nominations.

The series returns to Amazon on Friday, September 22. The first three seasons are available to stream right now.

