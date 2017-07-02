Donald Trump Tweets Reddit Video of Himself Attacking CNN

It's not like he has anything more important to do.

Donald Trump, the most powerful man in the world, tweeted a video of one of his many WWE appearances altered to make it look as though he was attacking CNN this morning. The video appeared to have been edited from a recent Reddit post from a user named “HanAssholeSolo.”

It’s the latest in a series of Twitter tantrums from the so-called leader of the free world, who entered office despite losing the popular vote by nearly three-million ballots and whose approval rating currently sits at 39%. This is the reality that the world wakes up to every day.

Trump, whose near-countless lies since being sworn on in January 20 are being chronicled by the New York Times, frequently attacks the media for accurately reporting the things he says and does. CNN has lately become the most frequent focus of his impotent rage, presumably because he spends much of his time watching TV rather than reading or, heaven forfend, doing the actual work of being the president.

CNN’s PR department responded with a tweet in which they quoted Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose job consists of doubling down on Trump’s lies as frequently and as aggressively as possible: “The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary.”

Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer, something the company has not acknowledged on-air during either his campaign or his presidency. Vince McMahon, whose wife Linda donated $7 million to Trump’s campaign and currently serves in his cabinet as head of the Small Business Administration, was the target of Trump’s actual attack at WrestleMania 23, the source of the video.

“The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary.” – @SHSanders45 6/29/17 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 2, 2017

