‘Twin Peaks’ Part 9 Theories: A Telling Time, Secret Texts, and When Audrey Horne Will Finally Return

Plus, thoughts on Briggs, the Horne Family men, and more.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from “Twin Peaks” Episode 9, “Part 9.”]

As “Twin Peaks” reached its halfway mark, David Lynch dumped a lot of information in Sunday’s episode that connected the dots but didn’t give everything away. But it does look like everyone is going to journey to the Black Lodge, which means another batshit crazy episode could be in the offing.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the episode:

The Time 2:53

We first heard about “253” when Special Agent Cooper met the Evolution of the Arm, who told him, “253. Time and time again.” Later, that number comes up as a time, when Cooper gets sucked from the Purple Room to the electrical socket and into Dougie’s life. Simultaneously, Dougie gets whisked to the Black Lodge, and Evil Cooper wrecks his car and starts puking bloody garmonbozia.

In Part 9, Sheriff Truman, Hawk and Bobby Briggs (Robert Forster, Michale Horse, Dana Ashbrook) discover a note that Major Briggs (Don S. Davis) had left in a metal tube. The numbers 253 show up twice: Once for the distance: “253 yards east of Jack Rabbit’s Palace,” and again for the time 2:53. Two triangles (peaks?), a red sun and the symbol of the Black Lodge also appear with the dates 10/1 and 10/2, which is only two days away in the “Twin Peaks” timeline. This sounds a lot like the how William Hastings (Matthew Lillard) and his partner were able to enter “The Zone” by going to a specific place at a specific time.

Therefore, it seems the key to entering or exiting the Black Lodge and any rest stops in between (such a the Glass Box, space, or the Purple Room) has to occur at 2:53. Although the slip of paper also lists two dates, that may not be the only days that the veil will lift between the two worlds, since apparently Hastings was able to go more recently than a year ago.

There still hasn’t been clarification on the other numbers mentioned. So far when it comes to 430 – which the giant mentioned to Cooper, “Remember 430. Richard and Linda. Two birds with one stone” – we haven’t had too much progress. We have met the horrible Richard (Eamon Farren) and possibly heard of Linda mentioned in conversation. Andy (Harry Goaz) was supposed to meet that farmer at 4:30 p.m. to find out who had driven the truck that killed a little boy (it was Richard, of course), but the farmer never showed up.

As for “119,” which the drugged-out lady in Vegas keeps screaming, perhaps it’s “911” backwards, a la Black Lodge speak, but we’re not really convinced. Naturally, Redditors have some interesting theories.

What Briggs Knew

As with the dream Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) had in which she heard from Annie (Heather Graham), time appears to be either malleable or at least acting oddly in the Black Lodge dimension. One clue: Briggs’ body appears to be only in its 40s, the last time we saw him 25 years ago, even though it’s only been freshly dead. But his ability to predict what would happen when the Sheriff, Hawk and Bobby went to see his wife Betty Briggs (Charlotte Stewart) in Sunday’s episode is just downright freaky.

Bobby has become one of our favorite “Twin Peaks” characters because he’s such a big softie — first, when he bawled over Laura’s case being reopened, and now when he realizes that his father not only had faith in him, but left last messages for him. Bobby’s childhood hangout, which he and his father called Jack Rabbit’s Palace, is only 253 yards east of the Black Lodge. Even more significantly, Briggs also instructed, “Before leaving Jack Rabbit’s Palace, put some soil from that area in your pocket.” Our best guess is that somehow, this will ground the person entering the Black Lodge and maybe allow them to get back out. Or not.

Inside “The Zone” or another dimension, Briggs met with Hastings, who provided him with numbers or coordinates. Why this would set off a swarm of people killing (maybe they were the Woodsmen, who have swarm-like behavior) Hasting’s partner or then cause Briggs’ head to float off beautifully is less apparent. But this seems to have set everything else in motion.

A Tale of Two Coopers

The second slip of paper in the metal tube had a series of numbers and letters printed on it, with the words “Cooper Cooper” embedded in it twice. Actually, after the second “Cooper” you can also see that a third “Cooper” was cut short at the second “O.” Dougie was a Cooper whose life was cut short. Briggs’ floating head also said the words “Cooper Cooper” twice before poofing off into space to presumably tell Cooper, “Blue rose.”

For those of us who know that there are two Coopers, this seems explicit. The FBI is still operating on the idea that Evil Cooper is the original, however. That should change once the real Cooper’s DNA and prints are lifted from the red coffee cup the cops swiped from him, and run through the system. That was ingenious. And speaking of the Good Cooper …

Continue to the next page for Audrey Horne, Diane and electricity>>