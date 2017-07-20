‘Under The Skin’ Visionary Jonathan Glazer Has Finished Writing His Next Movie

Expect the unexpected when it comes to the new film from Jonathan Glazer.

English director Jonathan Glazer has been a feature filmmaker since 2000, but he’s only made three movies in 17 years: Breakout debut “Sexy Beast,” the criminally overlooked Nicole Kidman psychodrama “Birth” and the modern classic “Under The Skin.” 9 years separated the releases of his last two movies, so many of us have been worried that it would be another decade until Glazer delivered a follow-up to 2014’s “Under The Skin,” but it appears we won’t have to wait that long after all.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post (via The Playlist) after picking up his honorary doctorate from Nottingham Trent, Glazer revealed he is starting pre-production on his new movie after working on the script for the past year. The screenplay is finished and will mark his first solo outing as a writer. Glazer co-wrote “Under The Skin” with Walter Campbell and “Birth” with Jean-Claude Carrière and Milo Addica.

“I have just finished writing my new film,” he confirmed. “I have been working on it for close to a year and I am starting to cast it and get the money. I am at the beginning of pre-production. I don’t start off a film as a genre. I like genre but I like the idea of films that break out of a genre. I have co-written the last two films but this is the first time I am writing solo.”

More details, including any plot specifics, have not been revealed at this time. Glazer infamously works under the radar, so we probably won’t be getting any major developments outside of casting anytime soon. Glazer’s first three films were headed by Ben Kingsley, Kidman and Scarlett Johansson, and after the success of “Under The Skin” it’s safe to assume he should have no problem attracting big names should the script call for them.

Glazer has been working behind the camera since the mid-1990s. He has directed music videos for Radiohead (“Karma Police”), Jamiroquai (“Virtual Insanity”), and Massive Attack (“Karmacoma,” “Live with Me”). While there is not even a production start date, we probably wouldn’t be seeing this movie until late 2018 at the earliest, though sometime in 2019 is most likely.

