‘Van Helsing’ Trailer: Season 2 Is a Fleshy Nightmare Even Vanessa Can’t Escape Unscathed

The bloody Syfy series (where the confirmed vampire population is rapidly rising) will return in the fall.

In the not-too-distant future of Syfy’s “Van Helsing,” vampires and humans alike are battling to survive any way they can, and it doesn’t look like diplomacy is their strong suit.

When last we left vampire hunter Vanessa (Kelly Overton) in the Season 1 finale, we learned that the source of her strange powers is that she’s a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing, the doctor-turned-monster hunter from Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” It was actually more of a confirmation, since that’s been obvious from the start, but her father’s identity still appears to have some mystery surrounding it.

We also left off on a couple of cliffhangers: Vanessa finally found her missing daughter Dylan (Hannah Cheramy), who has been turned into a vampire. We’re not quite sure what that means, though. (Since she’s descended from Vanessa, doesn’t she have special blood?) Also, it was revealed that Axel (Jonathan Scarfe) is still alive, but maybe not alive alive. Insanely high radiation levels could have killed him, but it turns out he’s now a vampire, too.

During the “Van Helsing” panel for Comic-Con on Thursday, Syfy unleashed a bloody frightening trailer of what’s to come in Season 2. Set to Jocelyn Alice’s song “Blood to Bleed (Fingerprinting Only),” the gory trailer shows what’s coming up next for Vanessa and the rest of the survivors, resistance fighters, vamps and serial killers. She also runs into some new friends (and by friends we mean people who scare the crap out of us). Take a look:

“Van Helsing” returns in all of its bloody glory this fall on Syfy.

