‘Vikings’ Trailer: A Bloody Season 5 Promises War, Violence and Chopped Heads

The violent History epic prepares for war and it brought a continent of extras along with it.

When a trailer starts with a funeral, no one is safe.

“Vikings” released our first glimpse at Season 5 of the turn-of-the-8th century epic at Comic-Con on Friday and it looks like there are few characters who’ll get through the newest batch of episodes unscathed.

For those unfamiliar with the previous 49 episodes of the series (all written by Michael Hirst), the trailer does an effective job of boiling down the show’s dense mythology into its rival factions. With the Season 4 finale leaving Lagertha pulling the strings as the Queen of Kattegat, this sneak peek also gives audiences a glimpse at where Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) and Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) have ended up.

And then, there’s the battle scenes. These are not minor skirmishes, as one poor footsoldier’s decapitation can attest. Though the fighting takes up a good chunk of this preview (Comic-Con audiences will undoubtedly be happy seeing these rapid-fire brawls up on a big screen), we also see Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, who will be hopping on board as a series regular after appearing briefly at the close of Season 4.

“Vikings” proves that there is definitely more than one show on TV with an epic, historical sweep where family members are fighting on opposite sides of a war that will determine who sits on a throne of power. Watch the full “Vikings” Season 5 trailer (including a cool alternate version of the History logo!) below:

“Vikings” Season 5 premieres on Wednesday, November 29 at 9 p.m. on History.

