‘The Walking Dead’ Stuntman Dies From Head Injury After On Set Accident

Stuntman John Bernecker fell more than 20 feet onto a concrete floor during production on Season 8 of the hit zombie series.

Stuntman John Bernecker has died after suffering a head injury on the set of “The Walking Dead.” Bernecker died from blunt force drama due to a fall during production of the hit zombie series, acording to Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk (via Variety).

The stuntman was working on “The Walking Dead” Season 8 when he fell more than 20 feet onto a concrete floor. He was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. On Thursday, AMC announced it was temporarily shutting down production on the zombie series’ eight season following the now fatal accident.

Prior to his work on “The Walking Dead,” Bernecker served as a stuntman on major Hollywood action films like “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “Olympus Has Fallen.” His upcoming credits include work on “Black Panther” and the Dawyne Johnson-starring “Rampage.” SAG-AFTRA is investigating the accident, according to a guild spokesperson.

