‘War For the Planet Of the Apes’: Stream Michael Giacchino’s Original Score and Discover Why It’s An Oscar Contender

Michael Giacchino's original score is already being hailed as one of the best of the year and a potential Oscar contender.

The reviews for Matt Reeve’s trilogy-capper “War For the Planet of the Apes” are strong across the board, especially for the VFX work and the reliably-amazing motion capture performance from Andy Serkis. But one thing critics are absolutely showering in praise is Michael Giacchino’s original score, which is earning him some of the best notices of his career. And that’s saying something given that Giacchino is the man behind brilliant Pixar scores for “Inside Out,” “Ratatouille” and “Up,” for which he won the Oscar.

READ MORE: ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Review: Matt Reeves Concludes the Best Sci-Fi Trilogy Since the First ‘Star Wars’

IndieWire’s own awards prognosticator Anne Thompson has high hopes for Giacchino’s work here. “Another likely Oscar nomination: Michael Giacchino’s soaring score, which carries us through stunning natural vistas and brutal warfare as well as intimate emotional moments,” she wrote in an Oscars summer update last month.

The entire original score is now available to stream on Spotify. The soundtrack marks Giacchino’s fourth collaboration with Matt Revees and his second original score for the “Apes” franchise following the previous entry, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” Patrick Doyle handled scoring duties on the Rupert Wyatt-directed first installment, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”

In his review of the film, IndieWire chief film critic Eric Kohn noted that Giacchino’s vibrant score is one of the reasons the “Apes” series “distinguishes itself from so many cacophonous Hollywood spectacles.” “War For the Planet of the Apes” opens in theaters nationwide July 14.

Stream the original score here.

