Watch the 2017 Emmy Nominations: Live Stream Online

Nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards are being announced this morning by Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore.

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are about to get a lot more exciting this morning. Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore are set to reveal this year’s nominations at 8:30am PT/11:30am ET from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in Los Angeles. The official Emmys website will include a live stream of the nominations announcement.

This year’s nominations are expected to feature a wide array of newcomers, especially in the Drama categories now that “Game of Thrones” is sitting this year out. New series like “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” “This Is Us” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” could all earn Best Drama nominations for their debut seasons. Netflix could potentially have three nominations if “House of Cards” gets a nomination, which it has for its previous four seasons.

The comedy race is bound to feature heavyweights like “Veep” and “Transparent,” but Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed “Atlanta” is expected to get in for its lauded first season. Other new comedies looking for nominations include “Insecure” and “Dear White People.” The limited series categories are expected to be a battle between HBO (“The Night Of,” “Big Littles Lies”) and FX (“Fargo”).

You can get all of IndieWire’s Emmy predictions by clicking here, and be sure to tune in this morning at 11:30am ET for the nominations. The live stream has been embedded below.

