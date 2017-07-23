‘Westworld’ Season 2 Trailer: The Man in Black and Dolores Bring on the Carnage

The 22-time Emmy-nominated series will return in 2018.

Welcome back to “Westworld,” where your dreams come true, and maybe even some of your nightmares too.

Saturday’s Comic-Con panel for “Westworld” was far less creepy than the show itself, or so the robots would have us to believe. Series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy gathered together Ben Barnes, Ingrid Bolso Berdal, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Angela Sarafyan, Jimmi Simpson, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Shannon Woodward, and Jeffrey Wright. While they couldn’t answer too many questions without revealing spoilers, the series will eventually be returning for a second season in 2018.

When last we left the series, it was revealed that what we had been watching occurred during multiple timelines, which allowed for the revelation that Dolores’ (Wood) love William (Simpson) had aged throughout his years of experience at the Westworld the park and had eventually become the psychotic rapist we know as The Man in Black (Harris). Dolores also remembered that she’s supposed to kill him (duh) and that she’s the legendary killer Wyatt. Meanwhile, Maeve (Newton) became a master of her programming and truly revolted, taking the train out of the park… until she didn’t and exited, presumably to find her daughter.

Take a look at the Season 2 trailer:

Journey back to #Westworld in 2018.

Watch the Season 2 Trailer that played during the Hall H #WestworldSDCC panel at #SDCC2017. pic.twitter.com/y6WER4SK3Z — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) July 23, 2017

HBO’s science fiction western thriller may have been based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film, but went far beyond those seeds of robotic insurrection and artificial intelligence. The series became a sensation and even tied with “Saturday Night Live” this year for the most Emmy nominations, 22 in total. Among the numerous nods for Outstanding Drama, crafts, hair, costuming, those spectacular main titles, and effects, the series also earned nominations for its stars Hopkins, Wood, Wright and Newton.

