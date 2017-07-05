‘What Would Diplo Do’ Trailer: James Van Der Beek Does the Impossible in New DJ Mockumentary Series

The “Dawson’s Creek” star plays superstar DJ & producer Diplo in this new VICELAND comedy series.

Have you ever wondered what goes on in the lives of the rich and talented behind closed doors? Or better yet, yearned for a superstar’s guidance? Well, VICELAND heard your cries and has answered your prayers (sort of).

“What Would Diplo Do?” is VICELAND’s first fully scripted comedy series and centers around the everyday life of superstar DJ and producer Diplo. James Van Der Beek writes and stars as Diplo, showcasing his many talents, faults, and ninja moves.

According to VICELAND, the series can be described as “a loving send-up of the electronic dance music scene.” Described as a hybrid of “Louie” and “World Star Hip Hop” crossed with “This Is Spinal Tap,” the “Dawson’s Creek” and “Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23” star plays a fictional version of international DJ superstar Diplo in a show “about life as seen through the eyes of guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet… but kind of sucks one-on-one.”

Van Der Beek and Diplo serve as executive producers alongside Diplo’s long-time manager Kevin Kusatsu and music video director Brandon Dermer. Dermer also serves as the show’s director, bringing his music video magic to the series.

“What Would Diplo Do?” premieres on Thursday, August 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on VICELAND.

