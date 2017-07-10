‘Free Fire’ Sweepstakes: Enter to Win Ben Wheatley Shoot-Em-Up on Blu-ray

Here's your chance to score a copy of Ben Wheatley's throwback starring Brie Larson and Armie Hammer.

British director Ben Wheatley chilled us to the bone with “Kill List,” made us think with “High-Rise,” and gave us a roaring good time with this year’s shoot-em-up throwback, “Free Fire.” The film is set in the late seventies against the backdrop of Northern Ireland’s guerrilla war, and stars Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer and Brie Larson as some of the characters involved in an illegal gun deal between IRA soldiers and gun dealers that quickly dissolves into a barrage of bullets.

