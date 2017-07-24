‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Inspired A Little Girl To Tears at Comic-Con

“There’s no reason to cry, all right,” Gadot said. “Here we are together.”

Hearts melted over the weekend when a video circulated of Gal Gadot comforting a tiny “Wonder Woman” fan. The girl, named Ashley, was overcome with emotion when meeting her favorite superhero — one who looked just like her. Ashley arrived head to toe in “Wonder Woman” garb to meet Gadot, who was signing autographs with other members of the “Justice League” at San Diego Comic-Con.

When she began to cry, Gadot reached across the table and took her hand. “There’s no reason to cry, all right,” Gadot said. “Here we are together.”

“She was so happy to meet her that she was tearing up,” said Ashley’s mother, Christine Keller, on Twitter. She later wrote on her Facebook page: “These characters matter and can have a huge influence on young people. What a great role model and genuine, nice person. My daughter will always remember this moment for the rest of her life.”

.@GalGadot shared a moment with a young Wonder Woman cosplayer while signing autographs with the Justice League at San Diego @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/KZhucQd0yC — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017

The inspirational moment is a reminder of the impact a female superhero movie like Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” can have on younger generations.

The men griping about a female “Doctor Who” or all-woman screenings of “Wonder Woman” could take a page out of “The Flash” star Ezra Miller’s book; Miller leaned over to tell Ashley, “You’re a warrior. Your ability to cry is what makes you such a warrior. Come join the Justice League whenever you get ready.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.