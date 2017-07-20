‘Wonderstruck’ Trailer: Todd Haynes Restores the Beauty of Silent Cinema in Oscar Hopeful

Starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams, the film hits theaters on October 20.

Amazon Studios has debuted the first trailer for the new Todd Haynes’ film, “Wonderstruck,” which stars Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams and looks unlike anything Haynes has done before.

READ MORE: Review: With ‘Wonderstruck,’ Todd Haynes Returns With A Profoundly Moving Fable For All Ages

Based on the bestselling 2011 young adult novel of the same name by Brian Selznick (“The Invention of Hugo Cabret”), “Wonderstruck” follows the interconnected stories of two children across the span of 50 years. Ben (Oakes Fegley) lives with his family in Minnesota in 1977 and escapes to New York in search of his father. Rose (13-year-old deaf actor Millicent Simmonds), a young girl locked in a house in 1927 New Jersey, escapes to New York to see her favorite film actress. The 1977 story is told in color, while the other is depicted in black-and-white.

Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions are partnering on the release of the film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and will hit U.S. theaters in limited release on October 20, followed by a wider release in November.

In his A- review out of Cannes, IndieWire senior film critic David Ehlrich raved, “This is a soul-stirring and fiercely uncynical film that suggests the entire world is a living museum for the people we’ve lost, and that we should all hope to leave some of ourselves behind in its infinite cabinet of wonders.”

To watch the trailer for “Wonderstruck,” check out the video below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.