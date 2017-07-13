Woody Allen’s Jazz Concert Gets Disrupted By Sexual Abuse Activists — Watch

Two members of the activist group Femen crashed Allen's jazz performance at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamberg, Germany.

Allen’s band was performing at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall when the protestors, topless and with writing on their bodies condemning the director’s alleged child abuse, ran onto the stage and tried to read a letter from Allen’s adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow. Farrow has accused Allen of abusing her when she was 7 years old. Security guards intervened before the protestors had a chance to read the letter.

In a letter to the press released by Femen, the group defended the actions of two of its member. The Hollywood Reporter translated the official statement from German, and it reads: “Although the incident occurred decades ago, Dylan (now 31) is still suffering the consequences. Woody Allen is not just the neurotic and charming director, actor and musician, but a father who likes to stick his finger in his daughter. We’d like to remind the world, and jazz fans, of that fact.”

Farrow went public with her father’s alleged abuse three years ago. Dylan’s brother, Ronan, wrote an essay for THR last year condemning his father and the press for remaining silent on the issue. Allen, who’s new movie “Wonder Wheel” opens this December, continued playing after security removed the protestors.

You can watch the events that occurred in the video below.

