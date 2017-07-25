Woody Allen and Kate Winslet’s ‘Wonder Wheel’ to Close New York Film Festival

Kate Winslet is the latest actress who could earn an Oscar nomination for a Woody Allen lead performance.

Will Kate Winslet join the likes of Diane Keaton, Dianne Wiest, and Cate Blanchett by winning an Oscar for a performance in a Woody Allen movie? It’s too early to tell, but that’s certainly Amazon Studios’ agenda with Allen’s new film, “Wonder Wheel.” The movie will close the New York Film Festival ahead of its December release, setting it up for a high profile awards campaign. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

“Wonder Wheel” stars Winlset opposite Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple and Jim Belushi. Amazon has not released an official synopsis, but the movie is set around Cony Island in the 1950s. Allen’s last Amazon Studios release was “Cafe Society,” which opened the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Amazon won two Oscars last year for “Manchester By the Sea,” and they’re clearly hoping for more attention this year with titles like Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” and Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying,” which will be opening the New York Film Festival.

The 55th New York Film Festival takes place September 28-October 15.

