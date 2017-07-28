Uwe Boll Isn’t the Worst Director of the 21st Century, Says Metacritic, but He’s Close — See the Top 20

Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer have the dubious honor of ranking #1.

After naming Alfonso Cuarón the best director of the 21st century, Metacritic has gone ahead and averaged out filmmakers’ Metascores to name the worst directors since 2000. As with the first list, filmmakers must have made at least four movies in the last 17 years to be eligible — meaning that Tom Six (“The Human Centipede”) and Dinesh D’Souza (“Hillary’s America”) don’t qualify despite the fact that they’re far from critical darlings.

Uwe Boll, known for his oft-panned video-game adaptations, comes in at #2; the dubious honor of defeating him goes to Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, whose average Metascore of 14.5 comes from directing spoofs like “Meet the Spartans,” “Date Movie,” and “Epic Movie.”

You might not be familiar with some of the other names to be found here, in part because directing such films as “Norbit” and “Scooby-Doo” tends not to bring much notoriety, but you’ve surely seen many of these filmmakers’ work. (Adam Sandler is responsible for many of the films on the list, which should come as no great surprise.) Here’s the full list:

20. Frank Coraci

18. (tie) Brian Robbins

18. (tie) Raja Gosnell

17. Roger Kumble

16. Marcus Nispel

15. Peter Hyams

14. Renny Harlin

13. Garry Marshall

11. (tie) Dennie Gordon

11. (tie) Mark Steven Johnson

10. Jonathan Liebesman

09. Steven Brill

08. Dominic Sena

07. Dennis Dugan

06. John Whitesell

05. Roland Joffé

04. Brian Levant

03. Walt Becker

02. Uwe Boll

01. Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer