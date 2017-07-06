‘You’re the Worst’ Season 4 Clip: Jimmy and Gretchen Try to Get Lucky, and Not With Each Other — Watch

The comedy returns to FXX this September.

Its fourth season nearly upon us, “You’re the Worst” looks poised to finally answer the most important question of all: Are you, in fact, the worst? A brief new clip from the upcoming batch of episodes doesn’t actually provide any answers, but maybe consider watching it anyway.

In it, two characters whom one might reasonably assume are the show’s main characters attempt to woo fellow bar goers. “Hey fellas. I’m on antidepressants, so I won’t even cry after,” Gretchen (Aya Cash) says to two men; “Are you a fan of poetry?” Jimmy (Chris Geere) asks a woman. “We shall not go gently into this good night, if you know what I mean.” Their ill-advised attempts at flirtation live up to the clip’s description: “Desperate times call for pathetic measures.”

Desmin Borges, Kether Donohue, Janet Varney and Todd Robert Anderson co-star in the show, and proud we are all of them. “You’re the Worst,” which has aired 36 episodes during its first three seasons, returns to FXX for an hour-long premiere on Wednesday, September 6.

