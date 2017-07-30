‘You’re the Worst’ Season 4 Trailer: Jimmy and Gretchen Deal with Their Tainted Love on Karaoke Night — Watch

Breaking up is hard to do.

Breaking up is hard to do, doubly so on TV. The upcoming season of “You’re the Worst” finds Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) in the aftermath of their conscious decoupling, which in a new trailer takes the form of sad karaoke. Watch below.

Both halves of the former couple sing Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love” in the new preview, albeit under very different circumstances: Gretchen is the center of attention in a packed club, while Jimmy is a nuisance to everyone else in the Western-themed bar he finds himself in. They both add forlorn commentary to the lyrics, though: “I gave you all a boy could give you — like accommodation, back rubs, sex,” complains Jimmy; Gretchen, meanwhile, lets everyone know that she’s in between places and needs a couch to crash on.

Desmin Borges, Kether Donohue, Janet Varney and Todd Robert Anderson co-star in the show. “You’re the Worst,” which has aired 36 episodes across its first three seasons, returns to FXX for an hour-long premiere on Wednesday, September 6.