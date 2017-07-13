‘Zygote’: Dakota Fanning Fights for Her Life in Neill Blomkamp’s Sci-Fi Short About a Monster Made Out of Men — Watch

It's the latest from Blomkamp's recently launched Oats Studios.

Neill Blomkamp wasn’t kidding about Oats Studios. After releasing the short alien thriller “Rakka” starring Sigourney Weaver and the alternate-history Vietnam War drama “Firebase” last month, the “District 9” director has just premiered “Zygote.” Dakota Fanning stars in the 23-minute sci-fi short, another in-house production from his new studio based in Vancouver. Watch below.

According to a Verge interview, “Zygote” was born of a simple idea Blomkamp had while en route from Vancouver to Toronto on a plane: “a monster made out of men.” That’s what Fanning has to contend with in his “The Thing”–inflected short, which carries a brief but evocative premise: “Stranded in an Arctic mine, two lone survivors are forced to fight for their lives, evading and hiding from a new kind of terror.”

“Zygote” is free to watch online, but those who wish to support the film in particular and Oats Studios in general can head to Steam to buy the full DLC; it comes with concept art, 3D assets and the script.

