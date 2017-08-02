‘2 Dope Queens’ Podcast Picked Up By HBO for 2018 Series

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson will host a series of four hour-long specials next year.

“2 Dope Queens,” one of the headline shows for WYNC Studios, is planting its flag in new territory.

HBO announced on Thursday that they are partnering with podcast hosts Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson on a series of four “2 Dope Queens” specials, set to air next year on the network.

Williams and Robinson have co-hosted the podcast since early 2016, covering topics from relationships to race to their home city of New York. They’ve also welcomed guests from Carrie Brownstein to Jon Hamm to Michael B. Jordan.

Best known for her stint as a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” Williams recently starred in the Netflix film “The Incredible Jessica James.” Robinson, the host of her own podcast “Sooo Many White Guys,” also played a supporting role in the debut season of the Jill Soloway series “I Love Dick.”

No word yet on where these specials will be taped, but the podcast has a history of taking the show on the road, with previous live episode tour stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

This pickup is the latest in a recent trend of hit podcasts making their way to television. This fall, ABC premieres “Alex, Inc.” based on the life of Gimlet Media co-founder Alex Blumberg. Gimlet’s preeminent scripted series “Homecoming” is slated for a TV adaptation starring Julia Roberts at Amazon, which also has the rights to Aaron Mahnke’s true-story horror anthology “Lore.”

