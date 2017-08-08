‘A Christmas Story’ Live: Maya Rudolph to Star in TV Musical Written by ‘La La Land’ Team

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new songs from their Broadway musical for FOX's December 17 event.

FOX has its latest live musical and it’s set to arrive just in time for the holidays.

The network announced Tuesday that Maya Rudolph is set to star in “A Christmas Story,” a live performance of the Broadway musical that premiered in 2012, based on the beloved film of the same name.

Rudolph will star as Ralphie’s mom, the role made famous by countless Christmas Day marathons by Melinda Dillon. In addition to her longtime tenure on “Saturday Night Live” and as the co-host of “Maya and Marty,” Rudolph led the 2014 variety special “The Maya Rudolph Show.”

This live event will serve as a reunion of sorts, as “La La Land” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and producer Marc Platt will both reprise their roles from shepherding the “Christmas Story” Broadway musical to the stage.

This will be FOX’s second major live television musical event, following their early 2016 airing of “Grease: Live,” which starred Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, Aaron Tveit, and Carly Rae Jepsen. No word yet on additional casting for “A Christmas Story,” but “Grease: Live” executive producers Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary will serve in the same capacity this time around, as well.

“A Christmas Story” is set to debut December 17 at 7:00 p.m. on FOX.

