‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Trailer: Trump’s Election Is Just the Beginning of the Clownish Nightmare – Watch

The FX series returns with Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and more on Sept. 4.

For many Americans, their worst fears came true in November 2016 when Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. “American Horror Story: Cult” will tap into the real-life nightmare in its own signature way.

In the trailer for the series’ seventh season, Ryan Murphy show regular Sarah Paulson looks to be a regular suburban housewife in Michigan who is horrified at the election results. In another household, Evan Peters’ character is rather energized and turned on by the news. And then things get really weird and frightening.

That’s because this season is all about realizing one’s fears, whether it’s bees or clowns. So. Many. Clowns. And yes, that includes our old friend Twisty the Clown from “American Horror Story: Freak Show.” This looks like “IT” on steroids.

In the series, Paulson plays Ally Mayfair-Richards, who is married to Ivy (Alison Pill), and can’t seem to shake the ongoing trauma of living her daily life in fear… from clowns. We sense a metaphor here. Like many Americans, she’s turned to a therapist, Dr. Rudy Vincent (Cheyenne Jackson) for help.

The series also stars Peters as Kai Anderson, Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson, Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton, Leslie Grossman as Meadow Wilton, Colton Haynes as Det. Samuels, and Chris Guzzi as The Gimp.

Relive the horror of election night and beyond below:

“American Horror Story: Cult” premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 5 on FX.