Amy Poehler and ‘The Simpsons’ Alums Developing New Fox Animated Comedy — First Details

Poehler would voice multiple characters on the show, in addition to producing.

Amy Poehler is getting animated for Fox.

The “Parks and Recreation” star, who has been spending more time as an executive producer in recent years (“Broad City,” “Difficult People”), has paired with “The Simpsons” alums Mike and Julie Scully to develop a new animated half-hour series about a teenager with big aspirations

Fox has given a script-plus-presentation order to the show, which means a short pilot will be produced for series consideration.

Per the network, the untitled show is centered “on the family and friends of 15-year-old Duncan Harris, an average kid with dreams of being a UFC fighter, tech billionaire, video game champ, or any job where you make a ton of money and don’t have to wear a tie.”

Poehler will executive produce with the Scullys, and is also on board to voice multiple characters. The Scullys are writing the project, which will also be produced by 3Arts’ Dave Becky.

20th Century Fox TV is producing the project along with Universal Television, where Poehler’s Paper Kite shingle has a development deal.

Poehler is next on board to co-host the NBC reality competition series “The Handmade Project,” along with her “Parks & Rec” co-star Nick Offerman. The show, from Paper Kite, centers on artisans who make handmade crafts.

Among other projects in development, Poehler and Paper Kite have the musical comedy “Edison” at HBO, comedy “The Baby” at NBC and “Schooled” at Universal Pictures. Paper Kite also has the feature rights to the upcoming book “Moxie.”

Mike Scully occasionally appeared as a disgruntled Pawnee resident on “Parks and Recreation,” which he also worked on as a producer. His other recent credits include “The Simpsons” and “The Carmichael Show.” Together, the Scullys were executive producers on “Dads,” “Napoleon Dynamite,” “The Pitts” and “Schimmel.”