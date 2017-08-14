‘Anomalisa’ Original Score Vinyl is an Essential Gift for the Charlie Kaufman Fan in Your Life — Exclusive

Mondo and graphic designer Alan Hynes have teamed up for the release of Carter Burwell's incredible "Anomalisa" soundtrack.

Last fall, Mondo partnered with graphic designer Alan Hynes to release the “Fight Club” original score on vinyl for the first time in 15 years. Now both parties are teaming up again to bring Charlie Kaufman fans the ultimate late summer gift with Carter Burwell’s “Anomalisa” original score on vinyl. The amazing packaging, designed by Hynes, unfolds into a pop-up replica of Michael Stone’s hotel room.

The “Anomalisa” vinyl is being released this week, and there are only 1,000 copies available for purchase (999 pressed on 180 gram black vinyl, 1 pressed on 180 gram Cincinnati sunrise vinyl). Each set is on sale for $30.

Hynes’ official artist statement reads:

Deciding what to create for the pop-up was a challenge. I felt the ubiquitous stand-up cutouts that are often used in pop-up record sleeves wouldn’t do the level of complexity and creativity present in the film proper justice so I began looking at making the actual vinyl record itself stand-up. Initially a major concern was warping of the records due to pressure from the folded pop-up parts when closed so I figured the solution was to have equal pressure points on both sides. This is where the idea to have symmetrical hotel room structures came from, with the “headboards” providing the support and a slot for the record to be inserted and stand straight up in the middle.

Much of the main character Michaels’ time is idly spent in hotel lobby bars as the sodden napkin design of the cover attests to. Opening the gatefold, the pop-up reveals identical hotel rooms differentiated only by the books on the bed. The banal and mundane nature of the rooms is contrasted by an expanse of sky above the beds which adds a surreal tone so often present in Kaufmans’ films. The sky also represents an escape from the confines below and the type of freedom that only dreams can provide. Despite the sombre mood of the film there are some genuinely funny moments and the awkward, fumbling key-card scene is one everybody can relate to. In the context of the record design, the key-card styled inner sleeve doubles as a room divider or barrier and is an apt metaphor for the potent themes of loneliness, solitude and isolation present in the story.

The “Anomalisa” soundtrack goes on sale this Wednesday, August 16. Check out an exclusive unboxing video below.

