Anthony Scaramucci’s Brief Tenure in the White House May Be Made Into a Movie Called ‘Attack of the Swamp Monsters’

Please let it be called that.

Anthony Scaramucci only served as White House Communications Director for 10 days, but what a 10 days it was. The Mooch’s brief tenure saw not only the departure of Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus from their high-ranking posts, but also the dissolution of his own marriage; the highlight, of course, was a hilariously obscene New Yorker interview in which he suggested that Steve Bannon is more flexible than anyone would have guessed.

He now wants to adapt his week-and-a-half in the sun into either a TV show or movie, reports TMZ, because why wouldn’t he?

Because this is the Mooch, the story only gets better and more ridiculous from there: The two working titles for what’s being described as “a White House version of ‘Spin City'” are “10 Days in July” and “Attack of the Swamp Monsters.” Please go with the latter, unnamed “major Hollywood producer” who’s been in touch with the Mooch.

“The concept is an outsider assuming power in D.C. to the great dismay of longtime political hacks who go straight for the jugular,” according to TMZ, which suggests that history isn’t always written by the winners.