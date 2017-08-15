‘Dear White People’ Director Justin Simien is Making a Horror Satire About A Killer Weave

After adapting his breakout movie "Dear White People" into a Netflix original TV series, Just Simien is heading back to filmmaking.

What happens when you mix “Get Out” with “Teeth”? We’ll soon find out in “Bad Hair,” the just-announced horror satire from “Dear White People” director Justin Simien. The filmmaker spent the last year adapting his breakout film into a Netflix original TV series, which is currently in pre-production on Season 2, but now he’s finally set to return to the world of filming with “Bad Hair.” Deadline first reported the news.

“Bad Hair” is a horror satire about a young woman who gets a weave in order to adhere to the standards of the image-obsessed music industry. But her professional success soon comes with a price, as she eventually discovers her new hair has a mind of its own. According to Deadline, Simien is promising genre-bending thrills and razor sharp satirical commentary.

“This will be both a love letter to black women and a critique of the cultural forces our society puts them through,” Simien said.

The cast of “Bad Hair” has not been confirmed yet. Simien is teaming up with the new production company Sight Unseen to make the movie. Producers include Eddie Vaisman, Oren Moverman, and Julia Lebedev, the latter of which executive produces the “Dear White People” Netflix series.