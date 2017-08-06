‘Batman’ Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Recites ‘The Dark Knight’ Monologue — Watch

Many fans consider him the true Caped Crusader.

For many “Batman” fans, Kevin Conroy will always be the true Caped Crusader. The actor voiced the scowling superhero on “Batman: The Animated Series,” the “Batman: Arkham” games, and several other cartoons, animated films, and games; to the delight of many, he’s now recited the famous monologue that Christian Bale delivers at the end of “The Dark Knight.”

The table reading came as part of Nerdist’s “Talkin Toons” alongside Rob Paulsen of “Animaniacs” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” who voiced Commissioner Gordon (played by Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s three films). Bale’s raspy delivery while wearing the cape and cowl in that trilogy was a source of both praise and mockery; watching Conroy’s take on such iconic lines as “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become a villain” certainly provides an interesting alternative.

Here’s Conroy’s tradition in two forms: the table read itself and a version in which his delivery is synced to footage from “The Dark Knight” itself.