‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Pitches Himself as an Emmy Campaign Guru to Fellow Nominees — Watch

Real stars know that the best FYC ads include star wipes.

“Better Call Saul” has always stood out as unique in the TV landscape, and so fittingly it’s found a unique way to push out the For Your Consideration message for the third season of the “Breaking Bad” prequel.

In Season 3, we saw Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) truly inhabit his Saul Goodman persona for the first time, the twist being that Saul Goodman, in the year 2003, is an alter ego for a sideline business shooting commercials for local businesses.

The below video, a re-edit of Saul Goodman’s original commercial for commercial production services, makes it clear that Saul Goodman isn’t just your go-to source for advertising that services the greater Albuquerque area. Saul’s also your man if you’re an Emmy-nominated actor in need of campaign videos celebrating your work. Watch his pitch below, and try to admit you’re not tempted:

“Better Call Saul” is nominated for its third Emmy as a drama series, with Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks also up for consideration in the acting categories. Vince Gilligan has been nominated as well, for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Gordon Smith was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and the series is also up for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series.

The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced September 17 on CBS. “Better Call Saul” will return for Season 4 in 2018.