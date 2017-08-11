‘Better Things’ Season 2 Trailer: Welcome Back to a ‘House Full of Tiny Assholes… With Vaginas’ — Watch

The FX comedy, which stars the Emmy-nominated Pamela Adlon, returns on Sept. 14.

Fresh off of an Emmy nomination for her lead role in “Better Things,” Pamela Adlon is back for Season 2 of the FX comedy.

In the trailer below, Adlon plays Sam, a working actress with a refreshing candor when it comes to life, dating and her family. She is neighbors with her kooky mom Phil (Celia Imrie) and has her hands full with three daughters who are just as mouth as she is. The youngest Duke (Olivia Edward) is still getting away with being cute, middle child Frankie (Hannah Alligood) is gung-ho about social justice, and eldest daughter Max (Mikey Madison) can’t seem to keep the male admirers away. In fact, that seems to be a point of contention between her and her mother this season.

At the Television Critics Association press tour, Adlon discussed how Season 2 feels different from the original:

“Well, you know, somebody said to me earlier […] that there’s a dreamlike quality to the season. I feel like each episode is kind of like a little, short film. It feels like she’s going deeper and exploring and getting uncomfortable. It does feel different because the first season [was] trying to find our way and balance, and certainly me trying to find my voice in the character, where I’ve been working my whole life and then, all of a sudden, I’m essentially playing myself, and I’m, like, ‘How does she talk? Am I do I give manicures and pedicures for a living? No. Just be the person that you are,’ and so be able to flesh out from there. Now it just feels like we are living in this world.”

Take a look at the trailer for Season 2 below:

“Better Things” returns on Thursday, Sept. 14 on FX.