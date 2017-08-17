‘Big Little Lies’ May Be an Emmy Frontrunner, But ‘Feud’ Could Still Pull Off An Upset — Screen Talk Emmy Podcast

A dive inside the key limited series and TV movie Emmy categories, including frontrunners and predictions.

“Big Little Lies” is a favorite in most of this year’s longform categories — and that’s the big little truth.

The seven-part series scored 16 Emmy nominations this year, including outstanding limited series, two for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie (Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon) and three in outstanding supporting categories (Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley).

Director Jean-Marc Vallee and writer David E. Kelley are also nominated. Both are considered front-runners, as is “Big Little Lies” in the top limited series category.

But hold on — don’t count out “Feud: Bette and Joan” just yet. The series is about Hollywood, after all, and comes from Emmy favorite Ryan Murphy, who won the category last year for “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Just like last year, IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast will continue its weekly Emmy edition over the next few weeks to highlight the most interesting storylines and races. IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider will banter each week, and also bring on the occasional guest.

Here’s Episode 6, in which Thompson and Schneider dissect the key limited series and TV movie categories. Listen below!

