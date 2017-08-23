‘Big Mouth’: Nick Kroll’s New Animated Netflix Comedy Gets Release Date, Poster, and First Look — Watch

Your debut look at the new animated comedy, which premieres September 29 on Netflix.

Growing up is hard. Nick Kroll might have found a way to make it funny.

Netflix released the first look at “Big Mouth,” the newest animated comedy about the pitfalls of early teen life, set to be released next month. In addition to voicing the character of Nick on the show, Kroll serves as a co-creator, along with writers Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett.

It’s the second Netflix project of the year for Kroll, who co-starred with John Mulaney as their now-iconic sketch characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland in the special “Oh, Hello on Broadway.” Mulaney also features prominently in “Big Mouth” as Nick’s friend Andrew, also facing the literal and imagined dangers of the middle ground between childhood and adulthood.

Past Kroll collaborators Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, Maya Rudolph, Jessi Klein, and Jason Mantzoukas are among the rest of the show’s regular voice cast.

As an indication of the show’s equal opportunity puberty-induced confusion, the two clips below follow the supernatural control that hormones can have on a young teenager. Andrew awkwardly takes center stage in the first, while the second one shifts its focus to emerging rebellious teen Jessi.

Meet the Hormone Monster:

Meet the Hormone Monstress:

“Big Mouth” premieres on Netflix September 29. Check out the official poster (key art) below:

